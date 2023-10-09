ADVERTISEMENT

MGU to get state of the art sports complex

October 09, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will construct an indoor stadium and sports complex in the Mahatma Gandhi university campus. The ₹57 crore stadium and sports complex will be constructed at the existing ground using the KIIFB fund.

MGU vice chancellor-in-charge C. T. Aravnida Kumar said a memorandum of understanding will be signed on Tuesday.

“This is the highest amount spent by the State government for development of sports infrastructure in a university. The stadium and sports complex will be named after former sports star Susan Mable Thomas,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new stadium will have a 400 metres synthetic track (10 lane), with Long Jump, and Triple Jump Pit, Javelin Throw Sector, Hammer Throw Sector, Shot Put Arena, High Jump and Pole Vault Pits, besides a 50 metres (9 Lane) Olympic size swimming pool. The multi-purpose flood lit indoor stadium is 45 metres long, 35 metres wide and 11 metres high. It will also have provision for two volley ball courts, one basketball court, one handball court, eight badminton court, and table tennis arena.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the MoU signing ceremony to be held at the assembly hall of the university at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US