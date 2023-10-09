MGU to get state of the art sports complex

October 09, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The State government will construct an indoor stadium and sports complex in the Mahatma Gandhi university campus. The ₹57 crore stadium and sports complex will be constructed at the existing ground using the KIIFB fund.

MGU vice chancellor-in-charge C. T. Aravnida Kumar said a memorandum of understanding will be signed on Tuesday.

“This is the highest amount spent by the State government for development of sports infrastructure in a university. The stadium and sports complex will be named after former sports star Susan Mable Thomas,” he said.

The new stadium will have a 400 metres synthetic track (10 lane), with Long Jump, and Triple Jump Pit, Javelin Throw Sector, Hammer Throw Sector, Shot Put Arena, High Jump and Pole Vault Pits, besides a 50 metres (9 Lane) Olympic size swimming pool. The multi-purpose flood lit indoor stadium is 45 metres long, 35 metres wide and 11 metres high. It will also have provision for two volley ball courts, one basketball court, one handball court, eight badminton court, and table tennis arena.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the MoU signing ceremony to be held at the assembly hall of the university at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

