MGU to create folk song troupe

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit at Mahatma Gandhi University is all set to create a folk song troupe, bringing together talented students from various colleges. A group of 20 students, selected from teams which competed in the university-level folk song competition for NSS units in affiliated colleges, will make up this ensemble.

According to E.N. Shivadasan, NSS programme coordinator at MGU, the troupe will undergo special training before taking the stage. Once ready, they are expected to perform at multiple events organised by the NSS across the State.

As many as 11 teams from college-level competitions participated in the university-level folk song event here on Tuesday. Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, emerged victorious, while K.M.M College, Thrikkakkara, and Sree Sankara College, Kalady, claimed second and third places respectively.

The competition was inaugurated by C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University.