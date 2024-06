MGU to collaborate with Turkish varsity

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, will enter into an agreement on academic collaboration with Yildirim Beyazit University (AYBU) in Ankara, Turkey.

An official statement here on Saturday said the two universities will cooperate primarily in student and faculty exchanges, joint research activities, and degree programmes. AYBU prioritises academic collaboration in fields such as IT, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Environmental Science, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, History, International Relations, and Literature. A delegation from MGU will soon visit AYBU.

Several academic programmes at AYBU, a public university in Ankara, including Medicine, Engineering and Natural Sciences, Architecture, Aeronautics and Astronautics, Political Sciences, Business Administration, and Psychology ,are taught in English.

With almost 11% international students (over 2,700 students from 109 countries), bilateral agreements with 203 international universities, student, academic, and administrative staff mobility programmes, joint diploma programmes, and a significant number of international academic staff, AYBU has positioned itself as an international university.