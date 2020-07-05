MGU Syndicate reconstituted
The State government has reconstituted the Syndicate of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU). Apart from the ex officio members, only two members from the previous Syndicate — S. Sujatha, Principal, NSS College, Changanassery, and A. Jose, a CPI nominee — have retained their place on the new committee.
The newly appointed members to the Syndicate are P. Shanavas (Kanjirappally); M. Anil Kumar (Ernakulam); B. Keralavarma, former Associate Professor, Government College, Nattakom; Biju Thomas (Principal in-charge, Baselios College, Kottayam); Nandakumar, director, Pure and Applied Physics Department, MGU; Biju Pushpan, Associate Professor, SAS SNDP Yogam College, Konni; Varghese K. Cheriyan, Principal, St Joseph Training College, Mannanam; Mathew George, Principal, Government College, Nattakom; K.M. Sudhakaran, Asst. Professor, Sree Sankara Vidyapeedam, Perumbavoor; and S. Shajila Beevi. Associate Professor, Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.
