Kerala

MGU students can opt for exam centres in their region

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has opened a facility for the postgraduate students, who remain stranded in districts outside the university’s jurisdiction due to travel restrictions, to appear for their final-semester examination from their current location.

To avail themselves of the facility, the students should register their option on the ‘Exam Registration’ window on the official website of the university.

Till 4 p.m. today

The deadline for registration will end at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the undergraduate students appearing for the fourth-semester examinations can register their options from 5 p.m. on Tuesday till Wednesday evening.

The students should produce the registration slip along with the original hall ticket at the respective examination centre.

