Kerala

MGU signs MoU on ACCA accreditation

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM July 28, 2022 21:09 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:09 IST

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has signed a Memorandum of of Understanding with the International Skill Development Corporation to offer the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) accreditation qualification along with its undergraduate degree programme in commerce.

At a brief function here on Thursday, MGU registrar Prakash Kumar B signed the document with Shone Babu, head of partnerships, ISDC. MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Teresa Jacobs, Executive Director-Learning, ISDC etc were present. Along with the ACCA accreditation to BCom, the MoU also opens opportunities for many global qualifications, accreditation and memberships in various domains such as analytics, Data Science and Cyber Security.

The ACCA accredited programme will enable the students with the opportunity to avail paper exemptions towards ACCA qualification.

