MGU services go online

KOTTAYAM

18 May 2020 23:07 IST

Seven more services offered by Mahatma Gandhi University to students have gone online from Monday onward.

The applications that can be sent through the digital platform include the original and provisional degree certificates, consolidated grade cards, semester grade cards, genuineness verification of mark lists and degree certificates and official transcript of marks. To avail the service, students need to log on to the varsity’s official website and submit the application though the link application.mgu.ac.in.

Advertising

Advertising