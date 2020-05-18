KeralaKOTTAYAM 18 May 2020 23:07 IST
Comments
MGU services go online
Updated: 18 May 2020 23:07 IST
Seven more services offered by Mahatma Gandhi University to students have gone online from Monday onward.
The applications that can be sent through the digital platform include the original and provisional degree certificates, consolidated grade cards, semester grade cards, genuineness verification of mark lists and degree certificates and official transcript of marks. To avail the service, students need to log on to the varsity’s official website and submit the application though the link application.mgu.ac.in.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kerala
Read more...