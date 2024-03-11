MGU senate decides against nominating representative to Governor’s search committee

March 11, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant development, the Mahatma Gandhi University Senate decided on Monday not to nominate any representative to the Search-cum-Selection Committee for the selection of the Vice-Chancellor.

A special meeting of the university senate adopted a resolution in this regard, presented by the senate member Reji Zakaria. The decision was based on the stipulation in the MG University statute that the Senate cannot take a decision on a matter pending before any court or commission.

According to the resolution, petitions pertaining to the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor is currently pending before the Supreme Court as well as the Kerala High Court.

A Bill passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly to amend the provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi University Act regarding the appointment of the Chancellor and the election of the Vice-Chancellor has been tabled for the assent of the President. At the same time, a petition by the State government against the Governor sitting on the bills passed by the State assembly is still under consideration of the Supreme Court.

Similarly, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court too is considering a petition filed by a private individual against the inordinate delay in appointing Vice-Chancellors in all universities in the State, including the MGU.

The UDF members in the senate, meanwhile, registered their opposition, citing that the non-representation of the varsity senate in the search committee would only enable the Governor to impose his will