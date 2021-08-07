MGU seeks UGC nod for 10 online degree programmes

Varsity plans to launch the courses by November

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has sought the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for online degree programmes in 10 subjects.

These are in addition to the three programmes for which the varsity is awaiting official nod from the commission. The online courses will be offered under the Centre for Online Education. The plan is to launch them by November.

The 10 proposed programmes include BCom, MSc Statistics, MA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA English, MA Business Economics, MA Sociology, MA International Relations and Politics, MA Graphic Design, MA Animation, and MA Multimedia. The programmes proposed earlier include undergraduate courses in commerce and business administration and a postgraduate course in commerce.

The university became eligible for offering online degree programmes as it figured in the top 100 higher educational institutions under the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF). It is ranked 30 among the first 100 higher educational institutions, according to NIRF. The UGC had given permission to the top 100 institutes to start online degree courses.

According to the university authorities, the courses will have an end-to-end digital approach. They will be offered in accordance with the provisions of the UGC (Open and Distance Learning and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020. The online programmes are treated on a par with regular courses.

Examinations will be held in the proctored mode and in line with UGC norms. The courses will be open to candidates meeting basic qualifications prescribed by the university. Working professionals who wish to enhance their learning skills can also enrol for the online programmes.

The academic sessions will consist of lectures by experts and interactive sessions. Students will also have to take up short-term projects and other assignments online.