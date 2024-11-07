ADVERTISEMENT

MGU scholar wins award

Published - November 07, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

M.S. Jisha, Director of the School of Food Science and Technology at Mahatma Gandhi University, has been selected for the 2024 Senior Scientist Award from the Microbiologists Society India. Prof. Jisha, along with Mrinal K. Ghosh from West Bengal and Karthikeyan Ramalingam from Tamil Nadu, was chosen for the award from a pool of educators from higher education institutions across India. With a career spanning 24 years, Prof. Jisha has led research in food and agricultural microbiology, biofertilizers, and biopesticides. In addition to her role as Professor at the School of Biosciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Prof. Jisha also serves as Coordinator of the National Institute of Plant Science and Technology and member of the Board of Studies in multiple universities and colleges.

