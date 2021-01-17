MGU, Sanskrit varsity students to meet CM

Kochi

17 January 2021 04:05 IST

Focus on quality of higher education

Students of affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit will interact with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 8.

The interactive session titled ‘New Kerala Young Kerala - Meet the Students’ will be held on the main campus of MGU at Kottayam.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of the higher education sector.

The Chief Minister will interact with undergraduate and postgraduate students of both the universities.

Students who have a clear perspective on the higher education scenario and those who have excelled in sports and arts can attend.

All students will have an opportunity to watch the interaction online.

The interactive session envisages documenting innovative ideas from the student community to step up the quality of academic programmes. The Higher Education Department plans to promote multidisciplinary learning and collaboration among various universities and hopes to involve students in a big way.

Besides, the start-up culture is expected get a major boost, with the State Budget outlining measures to support such ventures.

Young entrepreneurs will also receive support and get opportunities to incubate their ideas. The interactive session will be a platform for students to put forward their views on improving the learning outcome of various programmes.

They can air their views on revising academic programmes in tune with the requirements of the industry.

The focus will be on generating jobs and gaining knowledge in niche and cutting-edge areas of learning.

Students can also offer insights on the need to ensure equity and access in the higher education sector.