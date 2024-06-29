MGU reports surge in international applicants

Thanks to its growing appeal, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kottayam is experiencing a significant surge in applications from international students this academic year.

University officials have reported a remarkable increase in international applicants, with 885 students from 58 countries seeking admission to various programmes. They include 187 applicants for PhD programmes, 406 for postgraduate studies, and 292 for undergraduate courses. The applications received on this count last year was 571.

Kenya leads the applicant pool with 79 students, followed closely by Sudan with 77 applicants. Other countries with substantial representation include Botswana (67), Bangladesh (59), Iraq (58), Tanzania (57), Nigeria (52), Malawi (48), Yemen and Sri Lanka (39 each), Mali (33), among others.

Selection of candidates

The applications are submitted through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) portal, in which students can select from 131 empanelled universities. The applications are then forwarded to the universities concerned for evaluation.

A committee led by the Vice-Chancellor reviews the applications and makes admission decisions. Provisional admission offers are then uploaded to the ICCR portal by June 30. Scholarships are allocated based on country-specific limits, and if these limits are exceeded, the Indian embassy in each country conducts an English proficiency test to select the top candidates.

Seats reservation

All departments on the campus and in affiliated colleges rated A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) have reserved an additional 25% of seats for foreign students in each programme. Other affiliated colleges have reserved 20% additional seats for foreign students in each programme.

Commenting on the surge in international applicants, C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor, attributed the trend to the institution’s excellence in national and international rankings and its A++ grade in NAAC’s fourth cycle of reaccreditation.

At the university, the University Centre for International Cooperation (UCIC) coordinates admissions and support for foreign students. According to Sajimon Abraham, Centre Director, 132 students are currently pursuing higher studies on the university campus and affiliated colleges under ICCR scholarship.