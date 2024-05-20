MGU releases results in record time

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has released the final semester graduation examination results for the sixth semester regular BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BSW, BTTM, BSM, and BFM programmes. Remarkably, the results were published just 10 days after the exams concluded, setting a new record for the university.

This semester, 33,383 students took the exams held in April and May. Of these, 25,613 students successfully passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 76.72%. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu lauded the university for the rapid announcement of the results.

The evaluation process involved nearly 200,000 answer sheets across nine different centers, completed by May 14. According to varsity officials, this year’s results were released four days faster than last year’s.

Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar congratulated the teachers for their efficient evaluation process, the supervisors of the evaluation camps, and the syndicate and examination department staff for their coordinated efforts.

Students can access their results on the university’s official website.