GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MGU releases results in record time

Published - May 20, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has released the final semester graduation examination results for the sixth semester regular BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BSW, BTTM, BSM, and BFM programmes. Remarkably, the results were published just 10 days after the exams concluded, setting a new record for the university.

This semester, 33,383 students took the exams held in April and May. Of these, 25,613 students successfully passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 76.72%. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu lauded the university for the rapid announcement of the results.

The evaluation process involved nearly 200,000 answer sheets across nine different centers, completed by May 14. According to varsity officials, this year’s results were released four days faster than last year’s.

Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar congratulated the teachers for their efficient evaluation process, the supervisors of the evaluation camps, and the syndicate and examination department staff for their coordinated efforts.

Students can access their results on the university’s official website.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.