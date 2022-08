August 09, 2022 19:05 IST

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) on Tuesday published the first allotment list of applicants to its various postgraduate courses. Those who have been included on the list are required to complete their admission to the respective courses by 4 p.m. on August 16 after producing a copy of the allotment memo. For details, visit the university website www.cap.mgu.ac.in.