MGU publishes first allotment list for PG
Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) on Tuesday published the first allotment list of applicants to its various postgraduate courses. Those who have been included on the list are required to complete their admission to the respective courses by 4 p.m. on August 16 after producing a copy of the allotment memo. For details, visit the university website www.cap.mgu.ac.in.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.