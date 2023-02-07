ADVERTISEMENT

MGU project to develop sustainable bio-nanocomposite from agro waste

February 07, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Indo-Slovenia Joint Project has received research approval and a grant of ₹46 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the DST India Slovenia Joint project funded by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, in association with Mar Thoma College, Thiruvalla, has launched a project to develop sustainable bio-nanocomposite from agro waste to replace petroleum-based composites.

An official statement said Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas on Tuesday held discussions in this regard with Mran Mozetic, Professor, Josef Stefan University in Slovenia. The Indo-Slovenia Joint Project has already received research approval and a grant of ₹46 lakh.

The project seeks to separate cellulose nanofibers from agro waste and integrate it with the biopolymer system to develop a bio-degradable system. This material can pave the way for changes in the automobile industry, biomedical field and packaging field, the statement added.

The research will be led by Mr. Thomas and Josmin P. Jose, faculty member with the Department of Chemistry, at Mar Thoma College.

