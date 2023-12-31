MGU presents budget, focuses on knowledge-based society

December 31, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The annual budget for Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) for 2024-25 places a heightened focus on initiatives that seek to foster the development of a knowledge-based society.

The budget, presented by Biju Thomas, convener of the finance subcommittee of the Syndicate, envisages an expenditure of ₹746.42 crore against an income of ₹715.18 crore, with a deficit of ₹31.24 crores.

Considering the prevailing fiscal challenges, it places a heightened emphasis on cost reduction compared to previous fiscal years and seeks financial support from external organisations, as well as State and Central governments, to fund developmental activities.

₹1 crore

It has allotted ₹1 crore towards establishing an Institute for Advanced Studies and Research in Hospitality, Tourism, and Food Processing Technology (IASRHTFPT). In collaboration with leading international academic and research institutions, the institute will offer diploma, degree, postgraduate, and research programmes. Additionally, it will facilitate student and faculty exchanges and conduct exclusive programmes for industry professionals

An international satellite campus, named after late Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian church, will be established on the land provided by the Marthoma Church at Thiruvalla. The campus will host the International School of Commerce and Management, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Local Governance and Administration, Mar Chrysostom Centre for Theological Research, and the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Learning.

Academic city

Plans are also afoot to establish an academic city and science park in the Ettumanur Assembly constituency. It is proposed to be established as an autonomous institution under the Cooperative department.

₹50 lakhs has been allocated for the first phase of activities for the International Study Centre, which can commence as an inter-school centre under the School of Environmental Sciences. ₹1.5 crores will be given to support the initial activities for the commencement of four-year degree programmes. A full-time social media cell will be established to enhance the university’s visibility at the national and international levels.

To enhance employment opportunities for students in affiliated institutions, a digital workforce management system will be established. The system will integrate recruitment agencies from various countries into a centralised job fair.

Other key projects to be initiated during the period include establishing Wi-Fi spots for students, launching a Master of Social Work programme under the School of Gandhian Thought and Developmental Studies, establishing the Mahatma Archives, and the Gandhi Smriti Theatre at the administrative block.