MGU presents annual Budget for 2023

December 31, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Establishing carbon-neutral campuses, an express delivery system for certificates, a support scheme for converting research findings into enterprises, skill development, an information book for students and so on figure prominently in the annual Budget of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, for the year 2023.

The Budget, approved by the Syndicate on Saturday, envisages an expenditure of ₹729.52 crore against an income of ₹664.66 crore, with a deficit of ₹64.84 crore. It envisages the upcoming year to be a period of financial discipline with a view to improving the university’s financial position.

The key academic initiatives proposed in the Budget include a programme for skill development of undergraduate and postgraduate students and an award in the name of Professor C.N.R. Rao for 10 research articles to be published in international journals having an impact factor of five. Plans are also afoot to offer physical infrastructure for students displaying enterprising skills through the MGU innovation hub. An academic repository of various certificate and diploma programmes conducted by the affiliated colleges will be created.

A fund of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for converting the campus into energy-neutral by harnessing solar power. A carbon-neutral bio-diversity park will be established in memory of the late A.T. Devassya, the first Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Books containing information about the services of the university will be distributed among students taking admission in the varsity departments and affiliated colleges from the next academic year onwards. A sum of ₹1 crore each has been earmarked for the Narendra Prasad Memorial E-Conference-cum-Multipurpose Hall and Data Centre Renovation.

University Assembly Hall will be developed into a multipurpose venue of international standards and guest rooms will be provided in selected departments.

The library hours will be extended to 24 hours and medical facility will be ensured for the students in the varsity campus. Internship programmes for final-year students will be introduced in the IT department. The academic carnival to be held in January will be followed by a similar event.

The Budget also proposes the establishment of a knowledge network, introducing digital degree certificates, right to service documents and so on.