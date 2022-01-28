Kerala

MGU postpones all examinations till February 8

In view of the massive spread of COVD-19 cases, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has postponed all its examinations scheduled till February 8.

An official statement by the university on Friday said the revised dates for conducting these examinations would be announced later.

Welcoming the decision, the Nair Service Society (NSS) said the decision followed a directive by the Kerala High Court to the State government and Mahatma Gandhi and Kerala universities to “refrain from scheduling or conducting written and practical examinations in the affiliated colleges situated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam districts that are included in Category C.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation had approached the High Court after the State government turned down its demand in this regard. The community organisation made the request by taking into account the interest of students, teachers, and the public at large.


