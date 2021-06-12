MGU plans offline UG exams from June 28

KOCHI

12 June 2021 15:12 IST

Varsity mulls four centres outside its jurisdiction for final semester exams

The Mahatma Gandhi University is planning to hold its final semester undergraduate exams offline from June 28 onwards.

The exams were earlier scheduled from June 15. The government decided to postpone all university exams after the lockdown was extended up to June 16. The offline exams are being planned from June 28 amidst hopes that the pandemic situation would improve in the next two weeks. A decision on whether to postpone the university exams again would be taken by the government based on the then COVID-19 scenario.

“The university is also planning to hold the final year exams of the BSc Nursing students from June 21. The number of nursing students is less, and they have received vaccination,” said C.M. Sreejith, Controller of Examinations.

Advertising

Advertising

For outstation students

For the final semester undergraduate exams, the university is trying to offer four additional exam centres outside its geographical jurisdiction. The plan is to have one centre each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad.

Students residing in these districts can opt for these centres instead of travelling all the way to their colleges. They could register online for writing the exams at these centres. The details of registration will be duly communicated to the students, according to the authorities.

College hostels

However, the available of this option all outstation students will depend on the seating facilities at the exam centres based on the pandemic protocol. The university will also seek the permission of the government to reopen college hostels during the exam period. The affiliated institutions will have to ensure all COVID-19 protocols in such a scenario.