MGU opens new academic programmes

The newly launched four year degree programmes will open a new world of opportunities for students, said C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating the 4+1 degree programmes on the university campus and the Honors degree programs in affiliated colleges.

According to him, these courses are designed to significantly enhance students’ knowledge and skills upon completion. The 4+1 programmes at Mahatma Gandhi University will provide an entirely independent learning environment. The university’s international-standard facilities and the expertise of its faculty will greatly benefit the students.

University Graduate School Director and the Varsity Registrar K. Jayachandran presided over the event. P.P. Naushad, Director of the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies, provided an overview of the new academic programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.