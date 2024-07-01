ADVERTISEMENT

MGU opens new academic programmes

Published - July 01, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The newly launched four year degree programmes will open a new world of opportunities for students, said C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating the 4+1 degree programmes on the university campus and the Honors degree programs in affiliated colleges.

According to him, these courses are designed to significantly enhance students’ knowledge and skills upon completion. The 4+1 programmes at Mahatma Gandhi University will provide an entirely independent learning environment. The university’s international-standard facilities and the expertise of its faculty will greatly benefit the students.

University Graduate School Director and the Varsity Registrar K. Jayachandran presided over the event. P.P. Naushad, Director of the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies, provided an overview of the new academic programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US