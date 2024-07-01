GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MGU opens new academic programmes

Published - July 01, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The newly launched four year degree programmes will open a new world of opportunities for students, said C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi University.

He was inaugurating the 4+1 degree programmes on the university campus and the Honors degree programs in affiliated colleges.

According to him, these courses are designed to significantly enhance students’ knowledge and skills upon completion. The 4+1 programmes at Mahatma Gandhi University will provide an entirely independent learning environment. The university’s international-standard facilities and the expertise of its faculty will greatly benefit the students.

University Graduate School Director and the Varsity Registrar K. Jayachandran presided over the event. P.P. Naushad, Director of the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies, provided an overview of the new academic programmes.

