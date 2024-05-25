ADVERTISEMENT

MGU opens admission to PG programmes

Published - May 25, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Online registration is now open for the first-year postgraduate programmes in government, aided, and self-supporting arts and science colleges affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University.

Applications for the management and Lakshadweep quota are accepted exclusively through the online system. Candidates seeking admission under these quotas must apply via the single window system and provide their application number when applying for their chosen college.

Each college reserves seats for students from the Lakshadweep islands. Applicants who do not register through the single window system are ineligible for these quotas.

Help desks have been established in various colleges affiliated with the university to assist with the single-window centralised allotment process (CAP). These help desks can aid in the online application submission. The helpline numbers are available on the CAP website.

Online applications are mandatory for seats reserved under the disabled, sports, and cultural quotas. The university will publish a provisional rank list and conduct centralised document verification.

To register online, visit https://cap.mgu.ac.in.

