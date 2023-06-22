ADVERTISEMENT

MGU lodges police complaint over missing PG certificate format sheets

June 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) here on Thursday lodged a police complaint into the missing 54 postgraduate certificate format sheets from its examination wing.

Confirming the development, MGU Vice-Chancellor-in-charge C.T. Aravinda Kumar said an internal inquiry led by a joint registrar of the university as per statute too was slated to begin soon.

A preliminary inquiry by the university’s Controller of Examinations confirmed that 54 non-hologrammed postgraduation certificate formats from the PD-V section in the Pareeksha Bhavan of the university were missing.

Based on the report, the Vice-Chancellor suspended the former section officer and the current section officer, who have been found guilty of dereliction of duty. Steps have also been initiated to revoke all the 54 certificate formats highlighting its serial number and notify it on the unversity website.

The Vice-Chancellor also informed that the Registrar had already submitted a report on the steps taken by the university so far in this regard to the Minister for Higher Education.

The incident, which was reported at a time when the State government was riddled with controversies over certificate forgery, has triggered widespread protests.

On Thursday, activists of the Kerala Students Union staged a protest at the university headquarters here demanding a probe into the issue. They were forcibly removed by the police.

