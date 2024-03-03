GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MGU launches online PG equivalent to regular course

Applications for the opening batch of the MBA programme will be accepted until March 30

March 03, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has introduced an online Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree programme that is equivalent to a regular study programme. Applications for the opening batch will be accepted until March 30.

The two-year programme provides participants with the option to specialise in Human Resource Management, Finance, or Marketing. There are no age restrictions and students are not required to be physically present on campus at any point during the course. This flexibility caters to individuals seeking to further their education while balancing work commitments.

Eligible candidates for the MBA programme include those with a graduate degree from any recognised university, with a minimum of 50% marks. Postgraduates in any discipline are also eligible to apply. The MBA programme comprises four semesters, with a tuition fee of ₹25,000 per semester. Additionally, there is a 20% fee concession for students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

All programme procedures, including internal and external exams, are conducted online, with live teacher support available to address students’ inquiries.

According to an official statement, MGU is the only institution in the State approved for conducting online postgraduate programmes equivalent to their regular counterparts.

M.Com programme

Simultaneously, MGU has opened applications for a two-year online Master of Commerce (M.Com) programme at the Centre for Distance and Online Education. Eligibility for this programme includes a B.Com, BBA, BBM qualification, or an equivalent degree recognised by MGU with a minimum of 45% marks. The M.Com programme, also conducted in four semesters, has a fee of ₹20,000 per semester, with a 20% fee concession for reserved categories.

For details, visit the website www.mgu.ac.in or https://cdoeadmission.mgu.ac.in/. For inquiries, contact 0481-2733293 or 8547992325 or through email at mguonline@mgu.ac.in.

