Kerala

MGU joins hands with French institution

The International and Inter-University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN) under the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam is joining hands with the Lorraine University under the National Center for Scientific Research in France for a research project to develop equipment for energy conversion and micro-sensors for various purposes using polymer-nano compounds in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner.

The five-year research project, titled Advanced Polymer Composite for Micro Accumulator and Energy Harvesting Devices (APONAMA), will receive a fund of 75,000 Euros from the French firm. Headed by the MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, the project will also develop a new type of piezoelectric energy generator for energy conversion.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 10:53:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mgu-joins-hands-with-french-institution/article38398324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY