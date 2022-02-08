MGU joins hands with French institution

Energy conversion equipment

The International and Inter-University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN) under the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam is joining hands with the Lorraine University under the National Center for Scientific Research in France for a research project to develop equipment for energy conversion and micro-sensors for various purposes using polymer-nano compounds in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner.

The five-year research project, titled Advanced Polymer Composite for Micro Accumulator and Energy Harvesting Devices (APONAMA), will receive a fund of 75,000 Euros from the French firm. Headed by the MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, the project will also develop a new type of piezoelectric energy generator for energy conversion.