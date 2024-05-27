ADVERTISEMENT

MGU Innovation Foundation signs MoU with Camlin to develop natural antioxidants

Published - May 27, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

MGU Innovation Foundation (MGUIF) under the Mahatma Gandhi University and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop natural antioxidants, aimed at enhancing food preservation.

An official statement said the collaboration focuses on implementing spray drying technology for Camlin, a manufacturer of traditional and natural antioxidants.. This operation is currently in its pilot phase at MGUIF’s facility and is expected to scale up to full capacity in the near future.

Robinet Jacob, Director of MGUIF, noted that products from the pilot phase are currently being evaluated.

