MGU inks MoU with Lincoln University College

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lincoln University College, Malaysia, for academic cooperation.

At a function held here on Tuesday, MGU Registrar K. Sabukuttan and Lincoln University College Vice Chancellor Amiya Bhaumik signed the pact.

MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Pro Vice Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar and members of the varsity syndicate were also present.

According to a statement by the varsity, the MoU would facilitate institutional exchanges between students and faculty from each partner institution.

This would help in academic exchange of PhD and post-doctoral students, course sharing and credit transfer for selected courses, collaborative studies, joint publications, supportive activities for international accreditation, etc.

Jan 28, 2020

