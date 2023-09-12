ADVERTISEMENT

MGU incubates deep-tech start-up

September 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant step towards promoting deep-tech industries, the Mahatma Gandhi University Innovation Foundation (MGUIF), the incubation arm of the university, Kottayam, has incubated a start-up specialising in preventing hospital infections. The company, Panlys Nanotech India Pvt Ltd, will conduct research with the support of the former Vice-Chancellor of MGU, Sabu Thomas, along with Radhakrishnan R., head of Laboratory Medicine and Molecular Diagnostics at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram.

An official statement here on Tuesday said Panlys Nanotech has developed technology capable of filtering biomatter such as viruses and bacteria, thereby preventing their transmission through air and other mediums.

