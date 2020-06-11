MGU gets nod for ₹132.75-cr. project

Mahatma Gandhi University’s attempts to elevate its academic research programmes to international standards have received a boost with the government giving administrative sanction to a ₹132.75-crore project to be implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, ₹75 crore will be spent for completing the first phase of the project, which envisages the establishment of a centralised laboratory complex. An order assigning the Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO) as special purpose vehicle (SPV) for executing the project has been issued.

“The new lab complex will be constructed at the place where old Pareeksha Bhavan is situated,” Mr. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the varsity’s senate the other day adopted resolutions on making the service and payment structure of university employees in line with the Secretariat pattern, besides requesting the government to initiate steps to start courses in aided colleges in the academic year of 2020-21.

The annual report, financial estimate, and annual accounts and audit reports were presented on the occasion.