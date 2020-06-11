Kerala

MGU gets nod for ₹132.75-cr. project

₹75 cr. to be spent for setting up a centralised laboratory complex

Mahatma Gandhi University’s attempts to elevate its academic research programmes to international standards have received a boost with the government giving administrative sanction to a ₹132.75-crore project to be implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, ₹75 crore will be spent for completing the first phase of the project, which envisages the establishment of a centralised laboratory complex. An order assigning the Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO) as special purpose vehicle (SPV) for executing the project has been issued.

“The new lab complex will be constructed at the place where old Pareeksha Bhavan is situated,” Mr. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the varsity’s senate the other day adopted resolutions on making the service and payment structure of university employees in line with the Secretariat pattern, besides requesting the government to initiate steps to start courses in aided colleges in the academic year of 2020-21.

The annual report, financial estimate, and annual accounts and audit reports were presented on the occasion.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:28:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mgu-gets-nod-for-13275-cr-project/article31807596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY