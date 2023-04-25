MGU gets new projects in the field of polymer science

April 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Lauding the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, for initiating several innovative projects in the field of learning, research, and entrepreneurship, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu described the varsity here as the premier institution in the country in the field of polymer science.

Inaugurating the School of Polymer Science and Technology, Center for Ultra Fast Studies, and Artificial Intelligence Lab in the university here on Tuesday, the Minister noted that the school of polymer science could make significant contributions towards creating progressive changes in lives outside the walls of the university.

“The knowledge society envisioned by the government will become a reality when the research findings help social progress and raise the quality of life and assist the expansion of the country’s economy,” she said.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan inaugurated the Industry-Academia Interface Center, a project that seeks to transform the research results into products and services. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said cooperation and sharing of ideas among researchers, academics, and industry professionals would strengthen the development course.

He also announced the plans by the State government to establish an international stadium on the varsity campus.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, inaugurated the University Research and Grievance portals. MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas presided over the function.