MGU extends support to student affected by Wayanad tragedy

A meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Syndicate here on Tuesday pledged to extend assistance to students from the villages hit by the landslides in Wayanad on July 30. The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar, decided to extend the opportunity to these students to pursue their studies in the university or affiliated colleges based on merit. For students who have lost their certificates due to the disaster, the university will expedite the process of issuing new ones. The varsity will also aid the rehabilitation efforts within the affected areas in association with the various university departments, teachers, researchers, and students.

