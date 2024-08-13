GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MGU extends support to student affected by Wayanad tragedy

Published - August 13, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Syndicate here on Tuesday pledged to extend assistance to students from the villages hit by the landslides in Wayanad on July 30. The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar, decided to extend the opportunity to these students to pursue their studies in the university or affiliated colleges based on merit. For students who have lost their certificates due to the disaster, the university will expedite the process of issuing new ones. The varsity will also aid the rehabilitation efforts within the affected areas in association with the various university departments, teachers, researchers, and students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.