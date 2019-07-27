MGU expresses concern over draft education policy

Joining the chorus of academic institutions that have voiced their concerns over the draft National Education Policy 2019 proposed by the Union government, a senate meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) here on Saturday sought to repeal the policy, citing that it would ruin the fabric of higher education system.

An emergency resolution adopted by the senate meeting, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, noted that some of the recommendations put forward by the draft policy, including the stipulation of only technical experts in academics, would limit the scope of higher education.

According to the resolution, presented by senate member B. Prakash Kumar, the radical alterations suggested to the fundamental education system would indeed cause the existing policies, which were evolved through a course-correction mechanism overtime, to take the back seat.

According to the senate, as many as 112 students from the university campus here received placements over the last one year. The institution plans to implement a system to complete the revaluation of answer-sheets and publish results within a time frame of 20 days.

The senate also adopted resolutions with regard to commencing a dedicated centre for receiving online applications and fee of students, issuing a white paper on the financial status and academic achievements of the various intra-university centres and retain the single window system of student admissions under the university, among others.

MGU Pro Vice Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar and registrar K. Sabukuttan spoke.