MGU expands online learning options

Building on the success of its online MCom and MBA courses, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kottayam is launching a new line-up of online study programmes.

According to Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar, MGU’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has opened admissions for BCom (Hons) and M.A. English Language and Literature programmes. At present, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved a total of 13 online programmes for the CDOE, including ten post-graduate courses.

Interested candidates can submit applications through the MGU’s admission portal until November 15. The courses will be taught by instructors who meet UGC’s qualification standards.

Following the recent introduction of four-year degree courses in the State, MGU applied to the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau seeking permission to launch online honours programmes. These courses have been designed to enable students, who complete three years of study with the required credits, to graduate.

The CDOE, meanwhile, has rolled out online Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) for first-year undergraduate students in its departments and affiliated colleges. In its first phase, AEC offerings include beginner courses in German, French, and Tamil.

These AEC courses are built to high standards, featuring interactive sessions, recorded video classes, and user-friendly e-learning materials. In the next phase, CDOE plans to extend these offerings to include ability enhancement, skill enhancement, value addition, and minor courses online for students across all universities in the State.

The varsity has also implemented a student life cycle management system, developed in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services. This system also enables working students to balance their studies with employment.

For more information, visit https://cdoadmission.mgu.ac.in, or contact them via email at mguonline@mgu.ac.in or by phone at 8547992325, 8547010451, 8547852326, 0481-2733293, or 0481-2733405.

