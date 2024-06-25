MGU dismisses allegations by Santosh George Kulangara

With a video featuring Santosh George Kulangara, a globe-trotting entrepreneur from Kottayam, criticizing Mahatma Gandhi University going viral on social media, the varsity has now come out dismissing his allegations.

During an event with former university Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Mr. Kulangara claimed that the university’s failure to recognize his daughter’s higher secondary-level course resulted in her losing a year of study. According to Mr. Kulangara, his daughter completed the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at a school in Kodaikanal before enrolling in a bachelor’s degree program at Changanassery Assumption College. However, the university’s refusal to acknowledge her IB coursework forced her to discontinue her studies after a year.

In a statement, MGU Registrar K. Jayachandran clarified that Mr. Kulangara’s criticism was unfounded and emphasized that the IB has been recognized by the university since 2007. “Since 2017, IB students who have correctly applied online have been issued eligibility certificates by the university for further studies,” he stated.

Mr. Jayachandran also noted that Mr. Kulangara’s daughter was enrolled in the BA Communicative English program at Changanassery Assumption College during the 2016-17 academic year. He pointed out that admission processes in autonomous colleges are managed entirely by the colleges themselves.

“It is a rule that the college should submit admission-related information to the university within 30 days after the completion of admission. However, this student submitted an application for an eligibility certificate on July 8 and the university responded to the application on October 5, 2016,” explained Mr. Jayachandran.