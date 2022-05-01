MGU digitises academic records of all students

Mark lists, other details can be accessed easily

In a significant initiative, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has completed digitisation of the academic information of students, who pursued various courses in its study departments or affiliated colleges since its inception.

According to university officials, the institution has completed digitisation of over 12 lakh pages of 17,824 tabulation registers in the examination section at a cost of ₹1.43 crore from its annual plan outlay. The move enables students to get information on their mark lists, grade cards and certificates at their finger tips.

To avoid delays

“With this, Mahatma Gandhi University will be able to avoid any delay in distributing various certificates and documents to the students. ‘‘ said an official.

The digitised records have already been made available in the relevant sections in different modules based on various courses. These details can be accessed by a search through Digi-Archive, a specially designed software, using details such as the registration number, examination centre, year of study, month of examination and so on. The details or documents required will be handed over to the students either directly or by e-mail immediately without any additional charge, he added.

80 lakh students

The digitisation of details of nearly 80 lakh students had been carried out over a period of two years with assistance from the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu is slated to inaugurate the Digi-Archive system at a function to be held here on May 9. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will also take part.