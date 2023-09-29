MGU, CUSAT secure spots in World University Rankings

September 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have yet again secured spots in the World University Rankings 2024, announced by the UK-based publication Times Higher Education (THE).

MGU was ranked in the 501-600 band to share the second spot among Indian universities. Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences are the other universities that figure in the same rank band. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the highest ranking university in India, belongs to the 201-250 rank band.

MGU was ranked in the 401-500 band in the previous year’s rankings.

It has also been adjudged the best among ‘young universities’ in the country with a ranking of 77 in the Young University Rankings 2023. It has also secured 95th rank in the Asia University Rankings 2023.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge C.T. Aravindakumar attributed the university’s achievement to the progress attained in the academic and research fields by utilising the emerging possibilities in cutting-edge areas.

As has been the case last year, CUSAT figures in the 1,201-1,500 rank band. It figures in the 401-500 rank band in the Asia University Rankings 2023.

CUSAT Vice-Chancellor in-charge P.G. Sankaran says the university has commenced steps to enhance international visibility by attracting more foreign students and embarking on twinning programmes and collaborations with prestigious global institutions. He says boosting research publications and citations as another focus area aimed at improving the university’s global standing.