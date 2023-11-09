MGU constitutes own disaster management team

November 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a novel initiative, the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, will establish an extensive disaster management team to be mobilised during emergency situations.

According to the varsity officials, a volunteer force of 4,800 people will be trained to participate in disaster relief operations. The disaster management team, known as ‘MGU Team On Spot’, will consist of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from affiliated colleges of the university.

First time

This is the first time in the country that a comprehensive volunteer force for disaster relief has been formed under a university.

The MGU On Spot service will be available in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts, as well as the eastern regions of Alappuzha district. The team will operate in collaboration with the State and district disaster management authorities, government departments, and local bodies.

The force will include 3,200 NSS volunteers and 1,600 NCC cadets from 187 colleges in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts. There will be 1,500 volunteers in Ernakulam, 1,400 in Kottayam, 1,100 in Idukki, and 800 in Pathanamthitta district. The activities of the team will be coordinated by the National Service Scheme.

Professional training

The team members will receive professional training with the assistance of the police, disaster management authorities, Fire Safety and Rescue force, health department, and experts in various areas. The team will carry out disaster management activities according to the instructions of government agencies and departments. The MGU Team on Spot will provide services in areas such as disaster preparedness, evacuation of people in disaster-prone areas, rescue operations, first aid, services in relief camps, cleaning of water sources contaminated by natural calamities, and rehabilitation.

The team will have coordination committees at university, district and college levels. The Vice-Chancellor of the varsity will serve as the chairman of the University coordination committee.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the activities of the MGU Team on Spot during a function at CMS College in Kottayam tomorrow. MGU Vice-Chancellor in-charge C.T. Aravindakumar will preside.