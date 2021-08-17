MGU commences online registration

KOTTAYAM

17 August 2021 19:53 IST

Admission to its PG and UG programmes through the Common Admission Process

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has started online registration for admission to its first-year postgraduate and undergraduate programs through the Common Admission Process (CAP) in the colleges affiliated to it.

According to varsity authorities, the entire admission process would be done via online in view of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent restrictions.

Applicants should therefore upload a digital copy of the testimonials with the application. The last date to submit applications via online will be announced later.

Those who are applying to the seats reserved for management or community quota should apply through the CAP system and the application number should be given at the time of submitting the application to the college where admission is sought. Seats are also reserved in each college for applicants from Lakshadweep as well.

Applicants residing in Lakshadweep should also apply through the CAP system and share the application number at the time of submitting the application to the college concerned. Those who do not apply through the single window system will not be able to apply for the management and community quotas.

Candidates belonging to the differently abled, sports, cultural quota categories should also apply online for admission. The provisional rank list will be published by the university and the examination of documents will be done centrally. Online registration should be done through the website cap.mgu.ac.in. All details regarding admission are available on the site.

Applicants should ensure that the certificates mentioned in the prospectus for the reservation benefit have been uploaded.