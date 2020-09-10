MGU bags patent for polymer-based shield

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has bagged the patent for developing a material based on polymer compounds which has the capacity to block electromagnetic waves emitted by electronic products, including mobile phones.
The novel carbon nano-tube based polymer composite material, developed by the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), was invented during a joint research carried out by Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, Nandakumar Kalarikkal, Director of IIUCNN, and Muhammad Arif.
According to the university, the invention of this lightweight material will bring in major changes in the mobile phone manufacturing and allied electronics industry. All electronic gadget, including cell phones, currently use metal to shield electromagnetic waves, while the newly invented material is less thick and much lighter.
“The material, which is a composite of the two polymer interfaces by means of a carbon nano-tube, is superior to metals because of its excellent electrical conductivity and mechanical performance. This can be useful for protecting the electromagnetic field from mobile phones and other communication systems,” said a statement issued by the university.
Besides this, the IIUCNN was conducting numerous research activities for producing various utility-grade materials using natural materials.
The research was funded by the Union Ministry of Electronic Information Technology. The university applied for a patent from the Central Patent Office on the invention in March 2015.
