MGU bags patent for nanocomposite material that can resist electromagnetic radiations

The material is polymer-based and is lighter and more efficient than metals now used in mobile phones

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
September 20, 2022 19:09 IST

The International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN) under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has bagged another patent from the Government of India for a polymer-based nanocomposite material capable of resisting electromagnetic radiations.

The material has been developed by a team of researchers led by the university’s Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas. The nanocomposite material, which is lighter, cheaper and more efficient than the metals currently used in mobile phones, is developed using biopolymer Polytrimethylene Terephthalate and Carbon Nanotubes.

The invention was expected to bring in major changes in the mobile phone manufacturing and allied electronics industry, said an official statement on Tuesday.

