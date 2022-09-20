Kerala

MGU bags patent for nanocomposite material that can resist electromagnetic radiations

The International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN) under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has bagged another patent from the Government of India for a polymer-based nanocomposite material capable of resisting electromagnetic radiations.

The material has been developed by a team of researchers led by the university’s Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas. The nanocomposite material, which is lighter, cheaper and more efficient than the metals currently used in mobile phones, is developed using biopolymer Polytrimethylene Terephthalate and Carbon Nanotubes.

The invention was expected to bring in major changes in the mobile phone manufacturing and allied electronics industry, said an official statement on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2022 7:12:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mgu-bags-patent-for-nanocomposite-material-that-can-resist-electromagnetic-radiations/article65914023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY