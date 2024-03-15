GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MGU bags A++ grade from NAAC

In the fourth cycle reaccreditation, the university secured 3.61 grade points to become the first university in the State to receive an A++ grade in the 4th cycle

March 15, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has been awarded A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In the fourth cycle reaccreditation, the university secured 3.61 grade points to become the first university in the State to receive an A++ grade in the 4th cycle.

An official statement said the announcement regarding the grade was made after considering the report of the NAAC peer team that visited the university early this month for various stages of evaluation. The term of the grade is for five years. The evaluation was based on various indicators such as curriculum, teaching and learning evaluation, research innovation and extension, student support and progression, infrastructure, governance leadership and Management and Institutional values and best practices.

As part of evaluation, the NAAC peer team led by Suresh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of the Adikavi Nannaya University in Andhra Pradesh, inspected offices, departments of studies, research and entrepreneurship centres, hostels, and public facilities of the university. They also interacted with the people at various levels, who are associated with the university.

Commenting on the achievement, MGU Vice-Chancellor C. T. Aravindakumar expressed the hope that with the high grading from NAAC, more students from the State and abroad would opt for MGU to take advantage of its facilities on offer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.