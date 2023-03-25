HamberMenu
MGU awards Erudite Professorship to Samir Kumar Brahmachari

March 25, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has awarded Erudite Professorship to Prof. Samir Kumar Brahmachari to honour his contributions in transforming scientific findings for the benefit of society.

At a brief function held here, MGU Vice chancellor Sabu Thomas presented the award to Mr. Brahmachari. Mr. Brahmachari had reached the university as part of the Erudite Scholar-in residence programme, organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council in association with the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC) under the varsity.

During his lecture, Mr. Brahmachari called for breaking barriers in scientific branches and for working together to transform higher education sector in line with the evolving situation.

