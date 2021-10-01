MGU asks affiliated colleges to ensure maximum intake

‘Admission to non-CAP courses should be in tune with the revised CAP schedule’

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has asked its affiliated arts and science colleges to revise the admission schedule for courses not coming under the purview of its centralised allotment process (CAP) as per the revised CAP schedule, to ensure that students get admission to the courses of their choice.

The directive was issued following complaints that several applicants were losing out the opportunity to enrol for courses not coming under CAP, as the admission window was not extended in tune with the new CAP schedule. The varsity has told colleges not to close the admission schedule, as it may hamper the chances of students.

MGU issues separate notifications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to which admission is not through the online CAP. An order issued by the varsity last week had said that the last date of admission, date of admission, closure of admission process, and the date on which academic sessions would commence had to be revised as per changes made in the CAP schedule.

The order is expected to provide an extended window to candidates to secure admission to various programmes. The chances of seats remaining vacant for various courses owing to the lack of an extended admission schedule will also be reduced through the revision of the time schedule.

Grace marks

Meanwhile, MGU has decided to provide 15 marks as weightage to candidates with national certificates in scouts, guides, and rover and ranger activities at the Plus Two level for admission to its undergraduate courses. The government had issued a circular on August 13 ratifying the proposal to provide 15 marks to aspirants coming under the above categories for admission to undergraduate courses at all State universities.