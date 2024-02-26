MGU arts fest off to a colourful start

February 26, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A confluence of hundreds of youngsters moving in colourful procession on the streets of Kottayam town marked the beginning of the week-long Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Arts Festival here on Monday.

The procession featuring various art forms began from the Police Parade Ground and concluded at the Thirunakkara ground, the main venue of the arts fest. Actor Mukesh, MLA, inaugurated the event at a function held in the evening.

Veteran actor Vijayaraghavan and filmmaker M.A. Nishad were felicitated for their contributions to Malayalam film industry.

Titled ‘We the people of India’, the arts fest will witness keen competition among students of around 215 colleges. Competitions will be held in 74 events across nine venues set up at colleges in Kottayam town.

In line with the event’s title, the venues have been named after the core principles as upheld by the Constitution of India – Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Soverign, Republic, Justice, Liberty, Equality.

The event will draw to a close on March 3. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the valedictory session.