MGU among the top 25 in Atal rankings

Adding yet another feather to its cap, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, is the only university from the State to be included among the top 25 educational institutions in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020.
The university has been included in the category of government or government-aided universities for fostering innovation, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
The National Institute of Technology, Calicut, secured the eighth rank in the category of National Importance Institutions. The Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram also made it to the top 25.
According to MGU officials, the rankings were based on several parameters such as programmes on Intellectual Property Rights, entrepreneurship development, pre-incubation and incubation infrastructure for business and finance, courses on innovation, exchange and commercialisation of technologies; successful start-ups, among other things.
The ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of education to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in the country on indicators related to Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development.
The rankings of the top 50 institutions were prepared after evaluating the performance of 180 universities or national educational institutions in the country.
