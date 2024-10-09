MGU advances in Times Higher Education rankings

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has made significant progress in the latest World University Rankings by the London-based Times Higher Education, advancing to the 401-500 band from its previous position in the 501-600 range.

Alongside MGU, only three other Indian universities have been included in the 401-500 band: Anna University in Tamil Nadu, SIMATS Deemed University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management in Himachal Pradesh.

For the ninth consecutive year, the University of Oxford in the U.K. holds the top spot in the rankings, which evaluated 2,092 educational institutions from 115 countries. The rankings are determined using 18 key indicators, including teaching quality, research output, international outlook, and collaboration with industry.

MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar credited the university’s rise in the rankings to its commitment to excellence across various fields and its ability to adapt to changing technologies and global standards. Since first appearing in the Times Higher Education rankings in 2021, MGU has consistently performed well, also ranking first in India in the Times Young University Rankings and third in Asia in the Times Asia University Rankings.

