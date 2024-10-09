ADVERTISEMENT

MGU advances in Times Higher Education rankings

Published - October 09, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has made significant progress in the latest World University Rankings by the London-based Times Higher Education, advancing to the 401-500 band from its previous position in the 501-600 range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside MGU, only three other Indian universities have been included in the 401-500 band: Anna University in Tamil Nadu, SIMATS Deemed University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management in Himachal Pradesh.

For the ninth consecutive year, the University of Oxford in the U.K. holds the top spot in the rankings, which evaluated 2,092 educational institutions from 115 countries. The rankings are determined using 18 key indicators, including teaching quality, research output, international outlook, and collaboration with industry.

MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar credited the university’s rise in the rankings to its commitment to excellence across various fields and its ability to adapt to changing technologies and global standards. Since first appearing in the Times Higher Education rankings in 2021, MGU has consistently performed well, also ranking first in India in the Times Young University Rankings and third in Asia in the Times Asia University Rankings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US