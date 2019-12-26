MGS , Thayat Balan fined for NH protest

Historian M.G.S. Narayanan and Gandhian Thayat Balan were among the 12 persons fined by a Kozhikode court for picketing the Malaparamba junction on the National Highway five months ago.

Writing the judgement, Judicial First Class Magistrate V. Vinod asked them to pay ₹1,300 each for obstructing the freedom of the movement of the public.

Reacting to the verdict, Dr. Narayanan, 88, and Mr. Balan, 93, said they would continue the protests unless the State Government conceded to the demands of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee to release funds for widening the 8.4-km Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu stretch on the National Highway.

They remitted the fine of ₹15,600 following the verdict. If they had failed to remit the fine, they would have had to undergo imprisonment.

It was on July 29 that the Nadakkavu police registered a case against 12 persons, including ex-Naxalite GROW Vasu, leading the agitation.

The police booked them under Section 143 ( unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) , 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) read with 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Accidents

Later, Dr. Narayanan and Mr. Balan said that at least 100 persons had lost their lives in accidents on this stretch during the past five years. Two persons were killed this month.